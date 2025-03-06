Left Menu

PM to visit Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli on Fri-Sat; to take part in 'Lakhpati Didi' event on IWD

He will also address a public meeting at the stadium, they said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-03-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 18:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat and Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli on Friday and Saturday, during which he will address the 'Lakhpti Didi Sammelan' to mark International Women's Day and also inaugurate and lay foundations stones of projects costing Rs 2,587 crore, officials said.

The PM will reach Silvassa in Dadra and Nagar Haveli on Friday morning and inaugurate the 450-bed NaMo Hospital, from where he will go to Sayli Stadium to inaugurate and lay foundation stones of 62 projects worth Rs 2587 crore. He will also address a public meeting at the stadium, they said.

On Friday evening, the PM will attend the Surat Food Security Saturation campaign, as part of which he will distribute benefits to approximately two lakh beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY). Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will also be present at the event.

On Saturday, Modi will be in Navsari district to attend the 'Lakhpati Didi Sammelan' at Vansi-Borsi and disburse Rs 450 crore in financial assistance to more than 2.5 lakh women from over 25,000 Self-Help Groups (SHGs). The 'Lakhpati Didi Yojana' was launched by the Union government on August 15, 2023.

Under the initiative, women members of SHGs who earn Rs 10,000 or more per month and have an annual income of at least Rs 1 lakh through various sources, such as agriculture, animal husbandry, and small industries, are recognized as 'Lakhpati Didis'.

International Women's Day (IWD) is celebrated on March 8 to honour the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

