Nationwide Push to Empower 'Lakhpati Didis' by 2030

In a bold announcement, Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has set a target to create six crore 'Lakhpati Didis' by 2029-30 under the rural livelihoods mission. This initiative focuses on boosting women's annual income to one lakh rupees or more.

Chouhan highlighted achievements made through the contribution of the rural development ministry, banks, and state governments, emphasizing the successful attainment of the previous target of three crore 'Lakhpati Didis' by 2025. This success was due, in part, to increased incomes in many women's groups.

Addressing challenges ahead, Chouhan acknowledged the difficulty in elevating lower-income women's earnings, a process that demands intensified efforts. He announced a special drive to include more women in Self Help Groups (SHGs) to meet future targets.

