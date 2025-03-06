Left Menu

Delhi Police conducts verification drive to identify illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Sangam Vihar

The Delhi Police on Thursday conducted a verification drive to identify illegal Bangladeshi immigrants living in the Sangam Vihar area of Delhi.

ANI | Updated: 06-03-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 20:35 IST
Delhi Police conduct verification drive to identify illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Sangam Vihar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Police on Thursday conducted a verification drive to identify illegal Bangladeshi immigrants living in the Sangam Vihar area of Delhi. In January this year, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena directed the police to launch a special mission to identify Bangladeshi immigrants living in the national capital.

A resident of the Sangam Vihar told ANI that the police personnel had asked her when she was moved to the area. "I am from Kolkata and have lived in Delhi for the last year. The police asked me when I moved here...They checked my Aadhar card," she said.

Earlier this week, at a meeting of the top officials of the Delhi Police, it was decided to intensify the measures to identify and deport illegal immigrants from Bangladesh as part of a drive against those staying illegally in the country. The LG had directed the Delhi police to launch an outreach programme through print and social media to generate public awareness on the importance of verifying employees/domestic help and workers, including construction labour, in the interest of their own security.

"Resident Welfare Associations/Shopkeeper Associations may also be sensitized about the need for antecedent verification before employment. For those employers who are providing employment, accommodation or shelter to such illegal immigrants without antecedent verification, suitable legal action may also be initiated," the LG's letter in January to the Delhi Police Commissioner read. In February this year, Delhi Police apprehended 16 people suspected of staying in India illegally.

The officials said that the people were found overstaying in India without a valid Visa. They were produced before the Foreign Regional Registration Office (FRRO), which ordered their deportation. Accordingly, they were sent to a Detention Centre. Earlier, on February 7, Mumbai's RCF police arrested seven Bangladeshi citizens who were allegedly living illegally in Chembur's Mahul village for the last five years.

The Bangaldeshi nationals -three men and four women were arrested, as per the Mumbai Police. On February 6, the Nashik Police arrested eight Bangladeshi nationals after a team from the Central Crime Branch raided a construction site acting on confidential information, said the police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

