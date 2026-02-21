Left Menu

Amit Shah Vows to Eradicate Naxalism and Infiltration in India by 2026

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is determined to eliminate Naxalism and remove illegal immigrants from India by March 2026. During a visit to Assam, Shah participated in the CRPF Day Parade, laid a foundation stone for a new police campus, and criticized the Congress for encouraging infiltration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 21-02-2026 20:22 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 20:22 IST
On Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah made a powerful statement, asserting that Naxalism would be eradicated from India by March 2026, aligning with the government's set deadline. Further, he pledged to remove illegal immigrants from the nation's electoral rolls and the country itself within the next five years.

During his visit to Assam, Shah attended the 87th CRPF Day Parade, marking the first celebration of its kind in the northeast. He credited the CRPF with playing a critical role in stabilizing regions like Jammu and Kashmir and effectively dismantling Maoist networks.

Shah also laid the foundation stone for a new campus for Assam Police's 10th Battalion, emphasizing its significance as it will be built on land freed from encroachers. He criticized the Opposition, particularly Rahul Gandhi, accusing the Congress of using illegal immigrants as a votebank and vowed to address the infiltration issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

