Left Menu

CISF ready with security road map for all ports in country

Tasked with safeguarding critical infrastructure across the country, the CISF, in a statement said that its plan wasn't just any standard protocol--it integrated the rigorous procedures of the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and adhered to the Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) guidelines for port security.

ANI | Updated: 06-03-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 21:51 IST
CISF ready with security road map for all ports in country
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to strengthen the security of India's vast coastline, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has meticulously crafted a security road map for all ports across the country, the force made the revelation a day ahead of its 56th Raising Day. Tasked with safeguarding critical infrastructure across the country, the CISF, in a statement said that its plan wasn't just any standard protocol--it integrated the rigorous procedures of the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and adhered to the Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) guidelines for port security.

The initiative came at a crucial time when maritime security had become a global concern. Ports served as the lifelines of the nation's economy, handling massive cargo shipments and international trade. Any breach could have severe consequences, making the implementation of stringent security measures non-negotiable. "The CISF has prepared a security road map for all ports in the country by incorporating the stringent procedures International Ship and Port Facility Security Code (ISPS Code) of International Maritime Organization (IMO) and MHA's guidelines for security of ports," the Central Armed Police Force working under the MHA mentioned in the statement.

Understanding the vastness of the task, CISF extended its expertise beyond government-controlled ports. It recognized the critical role of private security agencies deployed in various port facilities. Rather than leaving them to operate independently, CISF offered to train and support these agencies, ensuring a standardized and highly secure environment across all ports. "CISF ready to train and support private sector agencies deployed in ports," the CISF further stated.

With this proactive approach, India's ports were on track to becoming fortresses of maritime security, ready to tackle emerging threats and ensure the seamless flow of trade while maintaining the highest safety standards. Today, with a strength of nearly two lakh personnel, CISF provides security cover to 359 vital installations spread across 25 states and five Union Territories guarding 68 Airports, Delhi Metro Rail, 103 power plants, 18 nuclear installations, 17 establishments of department of space, 47 government buildings housing major ministries of Central government, 14 seaports, six defence units, 37 oil and natural gas units, 19 steel plants and 10 coal mines. The Special Security Group (SSG) of CISF provides security to over 150 protectees. The CISF special fire wing with nearly 9,000 personnel provides fire management services to 113 units spread across 22 states of the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025