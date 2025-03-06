Left Menu

Odisha: Vigilance unearths 3 buildings, 11 plots from transport officer's possession

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-03-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 23:50 IST
Odisha: Vigilance unearths 3 buildings, 11 plots from transport officer's possession
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Vigilance on Thursday unearthed huge assets, including three multi-storeyed buildings, three flats, 11 plots and a farm house from the possession of a senior transport officer.

Acting on a tip-off, the vigilance officials launched simultaneous raids on the properties and office of the officer, Pradeep Kumar Mohanty, at nine locations in Khurda, Nayagarh, Puri and Cuttack districts, an official said.

Mohanty, who entered government service in 1990 as a junior motor vehicle inspector (MVI), now serves as joint commissioner (road safety) in the office of the State Transport Authority (STA), Odisha.

During the raids so far, the vigilance sleuths have detected three multi-storeyed buildings in Bhubaneswar, Puri and Khurda, two 'benami' flats in Puri, a farm house spread over 14.78 acres in Nayagarh, 11 high-value plots in Bhubaneswar, Khurda, Ranapur and Nayagarh, and one agriculture land of over 11 acres, the official said.

Similarly, three gold biscuits weighing 300 grams and gold ornaments of 1.5 kg, Rs 1 crore paid for the purchase of a luxurious flat in Bhubaneswar, a bank deposit of Rs 17 lakh, two four-wheelers and Rs 15.55 lakh in cash were also seized during the raids, the official added.

The anti-corruption wing officials have been questioning Mohanty to ascertain the source of the assets. Further searches are underway, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025