Supreme Court Reviews Dharavi Redevelopment Amid SecLink-Adani Dispute

The Supreme Court has declined to halt the Dharavi Redevelopment project while hearing SecLink Technologies' challenge against Maharashtra's decision to award the project to Adani Group. The Court will review the exclusion claims and financial aspects as SecLink pledged to increase its bid by 20 percent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 15:56 IST
The Supreme Court of India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday decided not to impose a status quo on the Dharavi Redevelopment project, despite a plea from Dubai-based SecLink Technologies challenging the Maharashtra government's decision to award the contract to the Adani Group. This decision came amid significant progress reported by Adani, with substantial investments and thousands of workers already engaged at the site.

The Court, however, has agreed to review SecLink's arguments and has issued notices to the Maharashtra government and the Adani Group. In December 2024, the Bombay High Court had supported the Adani Group's bid awarded under a new tender, emphasizing that the deciding authority was best placed to determine its requisites. The High Court dismissed SecLink's appeal citing a lack of substantial evidence.

SecLink's initial contract awarded in 2019 was later cancelled, and a new tender was initiated in 2022, where Adani emerged as the preferred bidder. Allegations of an exclusionary tender process have been made by SecLink, asserting that the latest tender terms were framed to prevent its participation. As the Supreme Court prepares to further assess these claims, SecLink has proposed to increase its bid offer significantly, positioning a substantial Rs 8,640 crore proposal, up from Rs 7,200 crore.

Latest News

