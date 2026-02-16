Delayed Promises: Maharashtra Government's Commitment to Terror Victim's Family

In an ongoing case of bureaucratic backlog, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde instructed Pune's civic chief to fast-track the appointment of Asawari Jagdale into government service. This directive follows a long-standing promise made to the daughter of Pahalgam terror attack victim, Santosh Jagdale.

Shinde has reached out to Pune Municipal Commissioner Navalkishore Ram to ensure Asawari's induction aligns with her educational qualifications. The Deputy CM, overseeing the Urban Development portfolio, emphasized the government's sensitivity towards the attack survivors.

Nearly a year after the terror onslaught that claimed 26 lives, Asawari Jagdale is yet to see the Maharashtra government fulfill its pledge. BJP leader Navnath Ban has vowed to highlight the delay at the state level, holding Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis accountable for expedited action.

(With inputs from agencies.)