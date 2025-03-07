Protests Erupt Over Stray Dogs in Kunnathunad: A Community's Challenge
Residents in Kunnathunad, led by MLA P V Sreenijin, protested against the housing of 42 stray dogs in a rented house, citing hygiene and noise issues. The panchayat allegedly didn't approve the facility. Despite inspections by officials, no immediate action was taken, leading residents to intensify their protests.
Tensions in Kunnathunad escalated on Friday as local residents protested vehemently against the accumulation of stray dogs in their community.
Spurred by hygiene and disruption issues, locals, with MLA P V Sreenijin at the helm, demanded immediate relocation of the 42 dogs allegedly housed without proper licensing.
Despite on-site inspections by various government officials and growing resident unrest, authorities have yet to take decisive action.
