Protests Erupt Over Stray Dogs in Kunnathunad: A Community's Challenge

Tensions in Kunnathunad escalated on Friday as local residents protested vehemently against the accumulation of stray dogs in their community.

Spurred by hygiene and disruption issues, locals, with MLA P V Sreenijin at the helm, demanded immediate relocation of the 42 dogs allegedly housed without proper licensing.

Despite on-site inspections by various government officials and growing resident unrest, authorities have yet to take decisive action.

