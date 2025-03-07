Left Menu

Protests Erupt Over Stray Dogs in Kunnathunad: A Community's Challenge

Residents in Kunnathunad, led by MLA P V Sreenijin, protested against the housing of 42 stray dogs in a rented house, citing hygiene and noise issues. The panchayat allegedly didn't approve the facility. Despite inspections by officials, no immediate action was taken, leading residents to intensify their protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 07-03-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 17:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions in Kunnathunad escalated on Friday as local residents protested vehemently against the accumulation of stray dogs in their community.

Spurred by hygiene and disruption issues, locals, with MLA P V Sreenijin at the helm, demanded immediate relocation of the 42 dogs allegedly housed without proper licensing.

Despite on-site inspections by various government officials and growing resident unrest, authorities have yet to take decisive action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

