Systemic Barriers Hinder Growth for Women in India's Blue-Collar Workforce

Women navigating the blue-collar workforce in India continue to encounter systemic barriers, impeding their career advancement, as highlighted by a recent report from WorkIndia.

The tech-enabled hiring platform indicates that women are funneled into gender-specific roles like telecalling, with diminishing prospects in marketing and back-office jobs. Workforce postings for women saw a 5.3% decline in 2024, reflecting deeper issues of gender equality.

Despite these challenges, sectors such as telecalling and maid services showed notable increases in job postings, highlighting the ongoing complexity of achieving gender parity in the workforce.

