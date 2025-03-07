Left Menu

Systemic Barriers Hinder Growth for Women in India's Blue-Collar Workforce

Women in India's blue-collar workforce face systemic barriers that limit career growth. Predominantly placed in low-paid roles, there was a drop in job postings for women by 5.3% in 2024. While gendered roles like telecalling saw growth, opportunities in other fields declined significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-03-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 17:36 IST
Systemic Barriers Hinder Growth for Women in India's Blue-Collar Workforce
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Women navigating the blue-collar workforce in India continue to encounter systemic barriers, impeding their career advancement, as highlighted by a recent report from WorkIndia.

The tech-enabled hiring platform indicates that women are funneled into gender-specific roles like telecalling, with diminishing prospects in marketing and back-office jobs. Workforce postings for women saw a 5.3% decline in 2024, reflecting deeper issues of gender equality.

Despite these challenges, sectors such as telecalling and maid services showed notable increases in job postings, highlighting the ongoing complexity of achieving gender parity in the workforce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025