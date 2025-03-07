Left Menu

PM Modi's Silvassa Roadshow: A Boost for Development and Healthcare

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a vibrant roadshow in Silvassa, unveiling multiple development projects worth Rs 2,587 crore. The initiatives, including the inauguration of the NAMO Hospital phase one, aim to modernize the region and benefit tribal communities, showcasing Silvassa's transformation into a cosmopolitan and thriving city.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a lively roadshow in Silvassa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, on Friday, as enthusiastic crowds lined the streets, cheering and waving at his convoy.

In a significant move to advance regional development, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for projects totaling Rs 2,587 crore. These initiatives include the first phase of the NAMO Hospital, underscoring Silvassa's evolution into a modern urban center with increasing opportunities.

Addressing an event, the Prime Minister emphasized Silvassa's transformation, reflecting the broader advancements in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, while announcing the benefits these developments will bring to the local tribal communities.

