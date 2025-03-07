Left Menu

YPF Fuels Growth with Surging Shale Oil Production

Argentina's YPF reported a 15% rise in adjusted earnings to $4.65 billion, driven by high local fuel prices, boosted exports, and shale oil production, particularly from Vaca Muerta. Production surged 26%, hitting 138,000 bpd. The firm issued $1.1 billion in bonds for refinancing and strategic investment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 17:54 IST
YPF Fuels Growth with Surging Shale Oil Production
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Argentina's oil giant YPF has unveiled a significant 15% rise in adjusted full-year EBITDA, totaling $4.65 billion. This financial growth is primarily attributed to bolstered local fuel prices, expanded oil exports, and a substantial increase in shale oil production.

Particularly noteworthy is the performance from Vaca Muerta, one of the world's leading shale oil and gas formations. Here, oil production elevated by 26% to an average of 122,000 barrels daily in 2024, peaking at 138,000 bpd during the year's final months. Exports to Chile experienced a 174% surge to an average of 35,000 bpd.

The company maintained its strategic momentum by issuing $1.1 billion in bonds this January, aimed at refinancing existing debts and increasing its stake in Sierra Chata, a promising gas block within Vaca Muerta. This fueled part of its $5.04 billion investment strategy, primarily focused on non-conventional assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025