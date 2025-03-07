YPF Fuels Growth with Surging Shale Oil Production

Argentina's oil giant YPF has unveiled a significant 15% rise in adjusted full-year EBITDA, totaling $4.65 billion. This financial growth is primarily attributed to bolstered local fuel prices, expanded oil exports, and a substantial increase in shale oil production.

Particularly noteworthy is the performance from Vaca Muerta, one of the world's leading shale oil and gas formations. Here, oil production elevated by 26% to an average of 122,000 barrels daily in 2024, peaking at 138,000 bpd during the year's final months. Exports to Chile experienced a 174% surge to an average of 35,000 bpd.

The company maintained its strategic momentum by issuing $1.1 billion in bonds this January, aimed at refinancing existing debts and increasing its stake in Sierra Chata, a promising gas block within Vaca Muerta. This fueled part of its $5.04 billion investment strategy, primarily focused on non-conventional assets.

