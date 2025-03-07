YPF Fuels Growth with Surging Shale Oil Production
Argentina's YPF reported a 15% rise in adjusted earnings to $4.65 billion, driven by high local fuel prices, boosted exports, and shale oil production, particularly from Vaca Muerta. Production surged 26%, hitting 138,000 bpd. The firm issued $1.1 billion in bonds for refinancing and strategic investment.
Argentina's oil giant YPF has unveiled a significant 15% rise in adjusted full-year EBITDA, totaling $4.65 billion. This financial growth is primarily attributed to bolstered local fuel prices, expanded oil exports, and a substantial increase in shale oil production.
Particularly noteworthy is the performance from Vaca Muerta, one of the world's leading shale oil and gas formations. Here, oil production elevated by 26% to an average of 122,000 barrels daily in 2024, peaking at 138,000 bpd during the year's final months. Exports to Chile experienced a 174% surge to an average of 35,000 bpd.
The company maintained its strategic momentum by issuing $1.1 billion in bonds this January, aimed at refinancing existing debts and increasing its stake in Sierra Chata, a promising gas block within Vaca Muerta. This fueled part of its $5.04 billion investment strategy, primarily focused on non-conventional assets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Adani Group Achieves Record-Breaking EBITDA Growth, Eyes Major Infrastructure Expansion
Guyana's Oil Production: A January Slip
Iraq’s Commitment to OPEC+: Balancing Oil Production and Regional Challenges
Iraq's Plan for Oil Production Compensation
Iraq's Commitment to OPEC+: A Strategy to Balance Oil Production and Exports