Slovakia Seeks Azerbaijani Gas Amidst EU Energy Talks

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is pushing for Azerbaijani gas transit through Ukraine amidst discussions with the EU Commission. The aim is to resume gas flow after Slovakia lost Russian supplies due to halted Ukraine transit. This move is seen as crucial to restore competitiveness in the EU.

Updated: 07-03-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 18:06 IST
Slovakia Seeks Azerbaijani Gas Amidst EU Energy Talks
Gas

Slovakia's Prime Minister, Robert Fico, is advocating for the transit of Azerbaijani gas through Ukraine to address challenges after the halt of Russian supplies. Discussions with the European Commission have highlighted potential solutions to resume gas flow, crucial for Slovakia's economic stability.

Fico's efforts come after Slovakia's disruption in gas transit operations due to Ukraine's refusal to renew its agreement with Moscow. Consequently, Slovakia is seeking to navigate alternative routes, emphasizing the importance of resuming flow to stabilize prices and preserve EU competitiveness.

The EU's strategic shift away from Russian energy has elevated the importance of alternative sources like Azerbaijan. With existing agreements, Slovakia aims to intensify diplomatic efforts, as outlined in a recent EU summit urging collaboration among member states to resolve the gas transit dilemma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

