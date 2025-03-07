Slovakia Seeks Azerbaijani Gas Amidst EU Energy Talks

Slovakia's Prime Minister, Robert Fico, is advocating for the transit of Azerbaijani gas through Ukraine to address challenges after the halt of Russian supplies. Discussions with the European Commission have highlighted potential solutions to resume gas flow, crucial for Slovakia's economic stability.

Fico's efforts come after Slovakia's disruption in gas transit operations due to Ukraine's refusal to renew its agreement with Moscow. Consequently, Slovakia is seeking to navigate alternative routes, emphasizing the importance of resuming flow to stabilize prices and preserve EU competitiveness.

The EU's strategic shift away from Russian energy has elevated the importance of alternative sources like Azerbaijan. With existing agreements, Slovakia aims to intensify diplomatic efforts, as outlined in a recent EU summit urging collaboration among member states to resolve the gas transit dilemma.

(With inputs from agencies.)