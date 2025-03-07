Pakistan's Strategic Move: Tackling Energy Sector Debt with Landmark Loan

Pakistan is taking significant steps to reduce its energy sector debt by negotiating a 1.25 trillion rupee ($4.47 billion) loan with commercial banks. This move is crucial under the ongoing $7 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout program, aimed at steering the country out of its economic challenges.

According to Power Minister Awais Leghari, discussions are underway, and the loan will be repaid over 5 to 7 years. The government is also raising energy prices, as recommended by the IMF, and planning a shift to a revenue-based system to eliminate government-guaranteed debt and lower financing costs.

The approach seeks to tackle the 'circular debt' that has plagued the sector due to subsidies and unpaid bills. Participation from the top banks is anticipated, with Zafar Masud, Chairman of the Pakistan Banks Association, noting that the debt restructuring is set to clear up balances over the next 4 to 6 years.

