Left Menu

Pakistan's Strategic Move: Tackling Energy Sector Debt with Landmark Loan

Pakistan's government is negotiating a 1.25 trillion rupee loan with commercial banks to tackle energy sector debt, addressing constraints under an IMF bailout. Efforts include raising energy prices and transitioning to a revenue-based system to reduce financing costs and eliminate government-guaranteed debt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 18:19 IST
Pakistan's Strategic Move: Tackling Energy Sector Debt with Landmark Loan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Pakistan is taking significant steps to reduce its energy sector debt by negotiating a 1.25 trillion rupee ($4.47 billion) loan with commercial banks. This move is crucial under the ongoing $7 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout program, aimed at steering the country out of its economic challenges.

According to Power Minister Awais Leghari, discussions are underway, and the loan will be repaid over 5 to 7 years. The government is also raising energy prices, as recommended by the IMF, and planning a shift to a revenue-based system to eliminate government-guaranteed debt and lower financing costs.

The approach seeks to tackle the 'circular debt' that has plagued the sector due to subsidies and unpaid bills. Participation from the top banks is anticipated, with Zafar Masud, Chairman of the Pakistan Banks Association, noting that the debt restructuring is set to clear up balances over the next 4 to 6 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025