India Boosts T-72 Tank Power with $248 Million Russian Engine Deal

The Indian Ministry of Defence announced on Friday its strategic acquisition move by signing a $248 million contract with Russia's Rosoboronexport. The agreement is set to procure engines for T-72 tanks, reinforcing the Indian Army's armored capabilities.

A pivotal aspect of this deal is the transfer of technology from the Russian defense giant to the government-run Armoured Vehicles Nigam Ltd., located in Avadi, Chennai. This partnership aims to bolster India's defense manufacturing under the Make in India initiative.

The new 1,000 HP engines will replace the current 780 HP ones in the T-72 tanks, significantly enhancing their mobility and combat efficiency on the battlefield, thus strengthening the Indian Army's operational readiness, the ministry emphasized.

(With inputs from agencies.)