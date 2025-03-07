Indian Navy's TROPEX 2025: A Testament to Maritime Prowess

The Indian Navy concluded its 2025 capstone Theatre Level Operational Exercise (TROPEX) in March, following a rigorous three-month session beginning in January. The exercise incorporated amphibious maneuvers, precision ordnance delivery phases, and assessments in cyber and electronic warfare, culminating in a tactical display of maritime strength.

TROPEX 2025 set an expansive theater stretching approximately 4300 nautical miles from North to South and 5000 nautical miles across, from the Strait of Hormuz to the Sunda and Lombok Straits. It allowed for critical validation of the Navy's operational designs and underscored its strategic readiness to handle diverse challenges while safeguarding national interests.

The exercise was a comprehensive showcase with participation from 65-70 Indian Naval ships, 9-10 submarines, and over 80 aircraft, including key units from the Indian Army and Air Force. The seamless integration demonstrated a high level of synergy in military operations. The participation of various air assets and infantry highlighted the collective strength and readiness of the Indian military forces, affirming their cohesiveness and future-oriented approach to maritime security.

(With inputs from agencies.)