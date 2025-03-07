PM Modi Drives Transformation in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday underscored the significance of healthcare initiatives, emphasizing that Jan Aushadhi ensures affordable treatment. He highlighted the government's efforts in providing quality hospitals, free treatment under Ayushman Bharat, and affordable medicines through over 15,000 Jan Aushadhi centers nationwide, benefiting regions like Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu.

The Prime Minister announced plans to establish 25,000 Jan Aushadhi centers, noted that the initiative has saved over Rs 30,000 crore for the poor and middle class by providing Rs 6,500 crore worth of affordable medicines. This effort facilitates affordable treatment for critical diseases, reflecting the government's sensitivity to citizens' needs.

Addressing the rapid industrial growth in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu over the past decade, Modi highlighted that hundreds of new industries have emerged, attracting significant investment and providing large-scale employment, particularly benefiting the tribal community, women, and marginalized groups.

He further spotlighted tourism as a major employment source, with the region's beaches and heritage attracting both domestic and international tourists. New developments such as Ram Setu, Namo Path, and Diu's beach games in 2024 enhance the region's appeal, with planned projects like an eco-resort in Dudhani and a cable car in Diu.

Modi detailed improvements in infrastructure and connectivity, mentioning a new bullet train station near Dadra and ongoing roadwork in the region. With enhancements from the UDAN scheme and airport upgrades, the local infrastructure is seeing substantial transformation, contributing to overall development.

The Prime Minister praised the region's evolution into a model of development and governance, attributing success to technology that simplifies government interactions. He expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and support from residents, reaffirming commitment to continuous progress and modernization.

Inaugurating several projects worth over Rs 2580 crore in Silvassa, along with the Namo Hospital, Modi reiterated his longstanding personal connection with the region, highlighting its progress since 2014 under his administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)