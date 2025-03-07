ADNOC's Ambitious Global Expansion: XRG's Path to a Historic IPO

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) is in the early stages of exploring a potential international listing for its investment arm, XRG, according to sources familiar with the matter. With a mandate to pursue deals in chemicals, natural gas, and renewables, XRG could significantly impact the global energy market.

ADNOC's strategy is backed by a $150 billion growth plan from 2023 to 2027, approved by the UAE's President and ADNOC board chair Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The listing of a minority stake in XRG on exchanges such as London or New York aims to transform the company into a global giant.

The move is part of ADNOC's broader ambition to diversify its portfolio and reduce dependency on oil revenues. With prominent figures like ex-BP boss Bernard Looney on its board, XRG has already secured significant international deals and acquisitions, positioning itself for future expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)