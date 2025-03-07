Left Menu

Maharashtra's Empowering Initiative: Special Gram Sabhas for Women

Maharashtra will hold special gram sabhas annually on International Women's Day, engaging women in the decision-making process. Beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin Yojana will receive their financial aid installment. The government is also planning health initiatives, including cervical cancer vaccinations for 9-14-year-old girls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-03-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 22:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Maharashtra state will conduct annual special gram sabhas on March 8 to celebrate International Women's Day, according to state women and child development minister Aditi Tatkare. These gatherings will consist exclusively of women to encourage their participation in governance.

The minister announced during an assembly debate on International Women's Day that 2.52 crore beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin Yojana will receive their February installment of monthly aid shortly. Additionally, the government is working on issuing permanent health cards to these beneficiaries.

A collaborative effort between the women and child development and health departments is underway to provide cervical cancer vaccinations to girls aged 9-14, targeting 50-55 lakh individuals, particularly from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, due to the high cost of Rs 2200-2500 per vaccine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

