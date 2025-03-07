Maharashtra's Empowering Initiative: Special Gram Sabhas for Women

Maharashtra state will conduct annual special gram sabhas on March 8 to celebrate International Women's Day, according to state women and child development minister Aditi Tatkare. These gatherings will consist exclusively of women to encourage their participation in governance.

The minister announced during an assembly debate on International Women's Day that 2.52 crore beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin Yojana will receive their February installment of monthly aid shortly. Additionally, the government is working on issuing permanent health cards to these beneficiaries.

A collaborative effort between the women and child development and health departments is underway to provide cervical cancer vaccinations to girls aged 9-14, targeting 50-55 lakh individuals, particularly from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, due to the high cost of Rs 2200-2500 per vaccine.

