Trump Threatens Sanctions Amid Ukraine-Russia Crisis
President Donald Trump considers imposing vast U.S. sanctions on Russia after halting aid to Ukraine, urging peace talks. Russian forces nearly encircle Ukrainian troops in Kursk, threatening diplomatic efforts. Ukraine's power infrastructure suffers damage; President Zelenskiy appeals for a truce and continued Western support.
President Donald Trump has proposed substantial U.S. sanctions on Russia following the cessation of support to Ukraine, while encouraging both nations to settle their differences peacefully. Trump's warning of severe economic measures, including banking limitations and tariffs, comes after a report suggesting the possibility of sanctions relief for Russia.
The battlefield dynamics have shifted in Kursk, as Russian forces almost entrap Ukrainian troops, threatening critical supply lines. Military analyst Pasi Paroinen noted the deteriorating situation, although official confirmations from Russia or Ukraine have yet to be issued. Concurrently, Russia launched a missile attack, damaging Ukrainian energy infrastructure.
In a bid to rally further Western backing amid perceived U.S. diplomatic adjustments, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called for a truce. While existing U.S. sanctions restrict Russia's oil exports, Trump's envoy seeks a peace framework, with meetings planned alongside the Saudi Crown Prince and Ukrainian officials to negotiate a settlement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Russian Forces Reclaim Over 800 sq km in Kursk Region
Russia Escalates Drone and Missile Attacks on Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure
Centre's Emissary A K Mishra Engages in Crucial Naga Peace Talks
Trudeau Stands Firm on Ukraine's Role in Peace Talks
Peace Talks: Vance Supports Trump's Russian Negotiations