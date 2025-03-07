Trump Threatens Sanctions Amid Ukraine-Russia Crisis

President Donald Trump has proposed substantial U.S. sanctions on Russia following the cessation of support to Ukraine, while encouraging both nations to settle their differences peacefully. Trump's warning of severe economic measures, including banking limitations and tariffs, comes after a report suggesting the possibility of sanctions relief for Russia.

The battlefield dynamics have shifted in Kursk, as Russian forces almost entrap Ukrainian troops, threatening critical supply lines. Military analyst Pasi Paroinen noted the deteriorating situation, although official confirmations from Russia or Ukraine have yet to be issued. Concurrently, Russia launched a missile attack, damaging Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

In a bid to rally further Western backing amid perceived U.S. diplomatic adjustments, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called for a truce. While existing U.S. sanctions restrict Russia's oil exports, Trump's envoy seeks a peace framework, with meetings planned alongside the Saudi Crown Prince and Ukrainian officials to negotiate a settlement.

(With inputs from agencies.)