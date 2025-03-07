U.S. Economic Turbulence: Stocks, Jobs, and Market Reactions

The U.S. stock markets ended the week on a downward trajectory as jobs data revealed lower-than-expected growth. This economic turbulence was mirrored in the decline of the U.S. dollar to multi-month lows against the euro and yen, creating a ripple effect across global financial landscapes.

Nonfarm payrolls saw an increase of 151,000 jobs in February, pushing unemployment slightly higher as President Trump's recent tariffs fueled investor unease. The NASDAQ entered a correction phase, reflecting a changing financial climate impacted by fluctuating trade policies and rising global borrowing costs.

Analysts anticipate further moves from the Federal Reserve, potentially lowering borrowing rates amid heightened inflation and unemployment concerns. Market watchers highlight the significance of Germany's fiscal changes affecting bond yields, underscoring the interconnected nature of global markets during this period of economic uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)