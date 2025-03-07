Left Menu

Gujarat Positioning as Global Financial and Aviation Hub

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu underscored Gujarat's transformation into a global hub for aviation and finance at the India Aircraft Leasing Summit 2025 in GIFT City. The state's favorable business environment has attracted major OEMs, boosting the aviation sector's prospects.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (Photo/X @Bhupendrabjp). Image Credit: ANI
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel spotlighted the state's growing role in the global supply chain during the India Aircraft Leasing and Financing Summit 2025 at GIFT City. Much of this success is attributed to the state's business-friendly policies and strategic access to a skilled workforce, drawing Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and establishing Gujarat as a hub for the engineering, automotive, and aerospace sectors.

The summit highlighted GIFT City's evolution into a prominent fintech hub, facilitated under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Hosting such an event is expected to unlock new pathways for the aviation industry. Over the past decade, significant reforms have transformed India's aviation sector, including the UDAN scheme, doubling of airports, and enhanced air connectivity for tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu depicted Gujarat as India's economic powerhouse. Mirroring international financial hubs like Singapore and Dubai, GIFT City stands as a prime example of ease of doing business. The summit underscored plans to expand the number of operational aircraft and develop 50 new aviation hubs, therein cementing India's future in the aviation sector.

