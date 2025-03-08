Trump Weighs Sweeping Sanctions on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict
Donald Trump is considering imposing extensive banking sanctions and tariffs on Russia until a peace agreement with Ukraine is achieved. Despite prior sanctions, Trump's stance reflects a shift in U.S. foreign policy strategy, aiming to pressure Moscow amidst ongoing conflict and criticism of his approach.
In a significant policy maneuver, former U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Friday he is contemplating the imposition of extensive sanctions on Russia, including banking and trade restrictions, as leverage to broker a peace agreement with Ukraine. The bold move emerges amidst a volatile geopolitical landscape.
The potential sanctions come as Trump's administration has already suspended military aid to Ukraine, pressing Kyiv to negotiate amid ongoing hostilities. Trump emphasized, "Russia is 'pounding' Ukraine," urging both nations to engage in peace talk before the situation worsens.
As pressure mounts, the U.S. Treasury is reportedly considering sanctions against Russian oil firms, which could escalate tension. Critics, including Sean Savett of the National Security Council, argue Trump's tactlessness could inadvertently empower Russia amid already extensive existing sanctions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
