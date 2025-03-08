Left Menu

Trump Weighs Sweeping Sanctions on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

Donald Trump is considering imposing extensive banking sanctions and tariffs on Russia until a peace agreement with Ukraine is achieved. Despite prior sanctions, Trump's stance reflects a shift in U.S. foreign policy strategy, aiming to pressure Moscow amidst ongoing conflict and criticism of his approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 03:35 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 03:35 IST
Trump Weighs Sweeping Sanctions on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant policy maneuver, former U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Friday he is contemplating the imposition of extensive sanctions on Russia, including banking and trade restrictions, as leverage to broker a peace agreement with Ukraine. The bold move emerges amidst a volatile geopolitical landscape.

The potential sanctions come as Trump's administration has already suspended military aid to Ukraine, pressing Kyiv to negotiate amid ongoing hostilities. Trump emphasized, "Russia is 'pounding' Ukraine," urging both nations to engage in peace talk before the situation worsens.

As pressure mounts, the U.S. Treasury is reportedly considering sanctions against Russian oil firms, which could escalate tension. Critics, including Sean Savett of the National Security Council, argue Trump's tactlessness could inadvertently empower Russia amid already extensive existing sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025