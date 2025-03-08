Trump Weighs Sweeping Sanctions on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

In a significant policy maneuver, former U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Friday he is contemplating the imposition of extensive sanctions on Russia, including banking and trade restrictions, as leverage to broker a peace agreement with Ukraine. The bold move emerges amidst a volatile geopolitical landscape.

The potential sanctions come as Trump's administration has already suspended military aid to Ukraine, pressing Kyiv to negotiate amid ongoing hostilities. Trump emphasized, "Russia is 'pounding' Ukraine," urging both nations to engage in peace talk before the situation worsens.

As pressure mounts, the U.S. Treasury is reportedly considering sanctions against Russian oil firms, which could escalate tension. Critics, including Sean Savett of the National Security Council, argue Trump's tactlessness could inadvertently empower Russia amid already extensive existing sanctions.

