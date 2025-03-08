Left Menu

Ukrainian Drone Attack Strikes Major Russian Refinery

A tank at the Kirishi refinery in Russia was damaged in a Ukrainian drone attack. Despite the incident, the refinery continues to be one of Russia's largest, processing 17.7 million tons of crude annually. The attack left no injuries and did not significantly disrupt operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 12:13 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 12:13 IST
A Ukrainian drone attack damaged a tank at the Kirishi refinery, one of Russia's largest, according to the governor of the Leningrad region. Alexander Drozdenko reported on Telegram that air defenses neutralized two drones, with one shot down on approach and the other destroyed over the refinery.

The refinery, operated by Surgutneftegaz's Kirishinefteorgsintez (KINEF), processes approximately 17.7 million tons of crude annually, accounting for 6.4% of Russia's total output. The incident did not result in any injuries, and operations reportedly continue as usual.

This refinery significantly contributes to Russia's fuel production, generating 2.3 million tons of gasoline and notable percentages of other fuels like diesel, fuel oil, and aviation fuel. While the physical damage to the tank was confirmed, the attack's broader implications for the energy sector remain to be seen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

