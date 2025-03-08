Empowering Women: A Step Towards Viksit Bharat
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrates International Women’s Day by promoting women's empowerment in Bhopal. Through SHGs, women are economically uplifting themselves. With Prime Minister Modi's financial backing, women are starting businesses and gaining societal recognition. Future initiatives promise increased political representation for women in India.
- Country:
- India
In a significant celebration of International Women's Day, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan lauded women's contributions and emphasized their empowerment during a ceremonial tree planting event with 'Lakhpati Didi' and Self Help Groups (SHGs) in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.
Chouhan underscored the critical need for women's economic empowerment, stating, "There is no reason why women should be poor and why there should be tears in their eyes." Highlighting the extensive network of SHGs, he mentioned that financial backing from the government and banks has catalyzed women's entrepreneurship across the country.
The Minister also shed light on the path forward, noting plans for increased political representation for women, aiming for 33% participation in the next Lok Sabha Assembly elections. He projected a future where women significantly drive India's development into a 'Viksit Bharat.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Historic Investment Surge: Global Investors Summit in Bhopal
Bhopal's Rising Real Estate: A 38% Value Surge in Housing
MP to play big role in achieving goal of making India 3rd largest economy by 2027: Amit Shah at GIS conclusion in Bhopal.
Supreme Court Seeks Update on Bhopal Gas Tragedy Waste Disposal
Awaiting Justice: Bhopal's Toxic Legacy in the Supreme Court