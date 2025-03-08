Left Menu

Empowering Women: A Step Towards Viksit Bharat

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrates International Women’s Day by promoting women's empowerment in Bhopal. Through SHGs, women are economically uplifting themselves. With Prime Minister Modi's financial backing, women are starting businesses and gaining societal recognition. Future initiatives promise increased political representation for women in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 13:46 IST
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan planting sapling with women in Bhopal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant celebration of International Women's Day, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan lauded women's contributions and emphasized their empowerment during a ceremonial tree planting event with 'Lakhpati Didi' and Self Help Groups (SHGs) in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

Chouhan underscored the critical need for women's economic empowerment, stating, "There is no reason why women should be poor and why there should be tears in their eyes." Highlighting the extensive network of SHGs, he mentioned that financial backing from the government and banks has catalyzed women's entrepreneurship across the country.

The Minister also shed light on the path forward, noting plans for increased political representation for women, aiming for 33% participation in the next Lok Sabha Assembly elections. He projected a future where women significantly drive India's development into a 'Viksit Bharat.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

