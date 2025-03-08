Empowering Women: A Step Towards Viksit Bharat

In a significant celebration of International Women's Day, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan lauded women's contributions and emphasized their empowerment during a ceremonial tree planting event with 'Lakhpati Didi' and Self Help Groups (SHGs) in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

Chouhan underscored the critical need for women's economic empowerment, stating, "There is no reason why women should be poor and why there should be tears in their eyes." Highlighting the extensive network of SHGs, he mentioned that financial backing from the government and banks has catalyzed women's entrepreneurship across the country.

The Minister also shed light on the path forward, noting plans for increased political representation for women, aiming for 33% participation in the next Lok Sabha Assembly elections. He projected a future where women significantly drive India's development into a 'Viksit Bharat.'

