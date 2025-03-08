Drone Attack Disrupts Major Russian Oil Refinery

A Ukrainian drone attack has caused damage to a tank at Kirishi oil refinery, one of Russia's largest facilities, according to the governor of the Leningrad region. The refinery processes around 6.4% of Russia's total oil, underscoring its significance to the national industry.

Alexander Drozdenko, the region's governor, reported that air defenses managed to shoot down one drone and destroy another over the refinery's territory. Although debris damaged the external structure of a tank, reports confirm no injuries or subsequent fires.

Details about the incident remain limited, with no comments from Surgutneftegaz or Ukrainian officials. The attack is part of a larger conflict, with Russia's defense ministry noting the destruction of 31 Ukrainian drones, predominantly in the Krasnodar region.

