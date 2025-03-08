Empowering Women: Subhadra Yojana's Financial Boost on Women's Day

In a significant move to enhance women's financial independence, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi disbursed over Rs 5,000 crore to 1.18 crore beneficiaries of the Subhadra Yojana. This event coincides with International Women's Day, further underlining the importance of women empowerment.

The disbursement, marking the second instalment of the scheme, was held at a special event in Ambapua, Berhampur. Each beneficiary received Rs 5,000, matching the initial amount disbursed over the past seven months. The Yojana, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September 2024, aims to elevate the financial status of women across Odisha.

Targeting women aged between 21 and 60, the Subhadra Yojana plans to distribute Rs 50,000 across five years, with the government allocating a substantial Rs 55,825 crore for its implementation. The upcoming third instalment is set to coincide with the Raksha Bandhan festival, further strengthening the community bonds.

(With inputs from agencies.)