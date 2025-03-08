Empowering Women for a Sustainable Future: Equal Rights, Equal Opportunities, Equal Power

International Women’s Day 2025 carries a resounding message: Equal Rights. Equal Opportunities. Equal Power. This year, the focus is on unlocking opportunities that empower women and girls worldwide, fostering inclusivity and resilience in the face of climate change and environmental challenges.

Championing Women and Girls as Catalysts for Change

At the heart of this vision is the next generation—young women and adolescent girls—who are poised to drive lasting transformation. Their leadership in climate resilience, disaster preparedness, and technological advancements is key to building a more equitable world.

"As the first female Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), I am committed to prioritizing the inclusion of women in science and climate action," stated WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo. "We recognize that extreme weather disproportionately impacts women and girls. Our services must be designed to meet their specific needs while also ensuring they have a leading role in disaster risk reduction and economic growth."

WMO's Commitment to Gender Equality and Climate Resilience

To ensure meaningful progress, WMO is actively promoting women’s roles in scientific research, increasing their access to technology and education, and enhancing collaboration for better early warning systems. The WMO Gender Action Plan ensures that women are not just beneficiaries of policies but also decision-makers shaping resilience strategies worldwide.

As part of this initiative:

Women Leadership Training for Climate and Disasters was developed in partnership with UN Women and launched in Africa in 2024. This program equips women scientists and professionals in National Hydrological and Meteorological Services with the necessary skills to lead climate adaptation and disaster response efforts.

Strategic Institutional Strengthening in East Africa will reinforce regional strategies and partnerships with organizations dedicated to gender equity in climate action.

Global Art Exhibition on Women and Climate will visually depict the dual reality—women affected by environmental disasters and those leading advancements in climate science. This exhibition aims to highlight women’s critical roles in climate solutions, fostering discussions on gender-inclusive environmental policies.

30 Years Since the Beijing Declaration: A Milestone in Women’s Rights

This year’s International Women’s Day also marks the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, the most progressive framework for advancing gender equality. Since its inception, it has propelled major strides in legal protections, youth engagement, social norms transformation, and women's leadership in peace and security.

WMO remains steadfast in upholding these principles, recognizing that gender equality is essential for addressing climate change, disaster risk reduction, and sustainable development.

By empowering women and girls, we build a world where both men and women thrive—where resilience, innovation, and inclusivity drive climate action for a sustainable future.