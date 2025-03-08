Mothers Lead Climate Action with Global Movements

Women, particularly mothers, are emerging as formidable forces in the global fight against climate change, stressing the importance of clean air and sustainable environmental practices. Movements worldwide, including Mother's Rebellion and Parents for Future, are leveraging parental concerns to press for action aligned with the 1.5°C Paris Agreement target.

Caroline Ford, a Swedish environmentalist, highlights that mothers view these issues through the lens of their children's well-being, which compels them to act. Jill Kubit, from Our Kids' Climate, stresses the necessity of community and financial support for these unpaid initiatives. The grassroots movements aim to influence global policy and foster a safe climate for future generations.

In India, Bhavreen Kandhari of Warrior Moms underscores the challenges of overcoming government inaction and public denial. Chandra Bocci of Climate Families NYC notes substantial growth in participation, advocating for the cessation of fossil fuels. As movements grow, they emphasize the importance of women's voices in environmental decision-making, stressing that their love for children fuels relentless activism.

