Left Menu

ED Seizes Luxury Jet in High-Profile 'Falcon Scam'

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized a luxury jet at Hyderabad's airport linked to the Rs 850 crore 'Falcon scam.' The jet, allegedly owned by Amardeep Kumar, was used to flee to Dubai. The investigatory operation reveals funds were diverted from a Ponzi scheme to purchase the aircraft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 15:42 IST
ED Seizes Luxury Jet in High-Profile 'Falcon Scam'
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken possession of a Hawker 800A jet at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. This aircraft is alleged to belong to Amardeep Kumar, the main suspect in an Rs 850 crore financial fraud known as the 'Falcon scam.'

Official sources indicate that Kumar and an associate fled to Dubai aboard this aircraft on January 22. The ED's investigation confirmed Kumar as the jet's beneficial owner. The plane was reportedly acquired in 2024 through Prestige Jets Inc. for USD 1.6 million (approximately Rs 14 crore).

Authorities claim the jet acquisition was financed with proceeds from the Falcon Group's Ponzi scheme, which collected Rs 1,700 crore from investors under false pretenses. Investigators are focusing on uncovering the whereabouts of key figures, including Kumar, who remain at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025