Empowering Women: Odisha's Initiatives for Gender Equity

Speaking on International Women's Day, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi emphasized the pivotal role women play in shaping the country's future, pointing to their strength, wisdom, and determination.

In his statement, Majhi highlighted the critical function of women as the backbone of society, driving progress and urging for an inclusive and equitable environment that supports women's dreams and leadership.

BJD president Naveen Patnaik echoed these sentiments, showcasing Odisha's pioneering efforts in women's empowerment through programs such as Mission Shakti and the Gender Budget, underscoring the need for women's active participation in decision-making bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)