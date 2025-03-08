Empowering Women: Odisha's Initiatives for Gender Equity
The Odisha Chief Minister and the BJD president emphasized the role of women in shaping society and highlighted the state's initiatives for women's empowerment on International Women's Day, advocating for a more inclusive and equitable society.
Speaking on International Women's Day, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi emphasized the pivotal role women play in shaping the country's future, pointing to their strength, wisdom, and determination.
In his statement, Majhi highlighted the critical function of women as the backbone of society, driving progress and urging for an inclusive and equitable environment that supports women's dreams and leadership.
BJD president Naveen Patnaik echoed these sentiments, showcasing Odisha's pioneering efforts in women's empowerment through programs such as Mission Shakti and the Gender Budget, underscoring the need for women's active participation in decision-making bodies.
