Left Menu

Maharashtra's Gender Equality Journey: From Paper to Practice

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasizes the necessity of gender equality being instilled within families from childhood. Addressing media on International Women's Day, he discusses initiatives like prolonged police investigation on missing girls, women's representation in government, and training 10,000 women in artificial intelligence to foster systemic changes in gender perceptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-03-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 17:19 IST
Maharashtra's Gender Equality Journey: From Paper to Practice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On International Women's Day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlighted the urgent need to translate gender equality from theory to practice. He stressed that equality must be a value ingrained at a young age within families, supported by governmental interventions.

Fadnavis shared his personal experiences as a father and husband, affirming that societal and familial pressures should not exist based on the gender of a child. He noted the independent identity of his wife and advocated for respect towards diverse opinions.

Discussing ongoing governmental initiatives, Fadnavis announced proactive measures—keeping police files open for missing girls longer, ensuring highway toilets for women, and offering AI training for 10,000 women. Remarkably, he highlighted Maharashtra's distinctive standing with women in top bureaucratic positions performing exceptionally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025