Maharashtra's Gender Equality Journey: From Paper to Practice

On International Women's Day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlighted the urgent need to translate gender equality from theory to practice. He stressed that equality must be a value ingrained at a young age within families, supported by governmental interventions.

Fadnavis shared his personal experiences as a father and husband, affirming that societal and familial pressures should not exist based on the gender of a child. He noted the independent identity of his wife and advocated for respect towards diverse opinions.

Discussing ongoing governmental initiatives, Fadnavis announced proactive measures—keeping police files open for missing girls longer, ensuring highway toilets for women, and offering AI training for 10,000 women. Remarkably, he highlighted Maharashtra's distinctive standing with women in top bureaucratic positions performing exceptionally.

