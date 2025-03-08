Empowering Women: Growing Role of Cooperatives in India

International Cooperative Alliance Asia and Pacific President Chandra Pal Singh Yadav has called for the establishment of more women cooperatives in India to foster employment and provide equal participation opportunities.

At an International Women's Day celebration in Delhi attended by over 200 women delegates, Yadav emphasized the importance of introducing cooperatives as a subject at the school level. This, he believes, will educate the youth about the potential growth within the sector. He highlighted women's successes in various professions as evidence of their rapid empowerment.

The event, themed 'Accelerate Action', also focused on increasing women's membership and leadership in cooperatives. Yadav appreciated a legislative bill that mandates two women representatives on multi-state cooperative boards. NCUI leaders discussed action plans to combat gender discrimination and highlighted existing initiatives like NCUI Haat and the NCUI Incubation Centre that have empowered women and cooperatives across India.

