Empowering Women: Growing Role of Cooperatives in India
ICA-AP President Chandra Pal Singh Yadav advocates for increased women participation in cooperatives. At an International Women's Day event in Delhi, he emphasized the importance of integrating cooperatives into school curricula and praised legislative efforts for women representation. NCUI leaders highlighted initiatives empowering women in the cooperative sector.
- Country:
- India
International Cooperative Alliance Asia and Pacific President Chandra Pal Singh Yadav has called for the establishment of more women cooperatives in India to foster employment and provide equal participation opportunities.
At an International Women's Day celebration in Delhi attended by over 200 women delegates, Yadav emphasized the importance of introducing cooperatives as a subject at the school level. This, he believes, will educate the youth about the potential growth within the sector. He highlighted women's successes in various professions as evidence of their rapid empowerment.
The event, themed 'Accelerate Action', also focused on increasing women's membership and leadership in cooperatives. Yadav appreciated a legislative bill that mandates two women representatives on multi-state cooperative boards. NCUI leaders discussed action plans to combat gender discrimination and highlighted existing initiatives like NCUI Haat and the NCUI Incubation Centre that have empowered women and cooperatives across India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UK Economy Sees Mixed Signals: Pound Rises Amid Employment Decline
Jammu & Kashmir Mega Job Fair: Bridging Employment Gaps
Alabama Unemployment Ruling: A Legal Battle Amid Pandemic
Empowering Women's Voices: Modi's Social Media Initiative for International Women's Day
Women Achievers to Take Over Modi's Social Media for International Women's Day