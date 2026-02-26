Meghalaya's Path to Employment: Government Policies in Focus

In a robust defense of Meghalaya's employment policies, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma dismissed opposition claims of policy failure. Citing various surveys and government schemes, Sangma articulated that youth job creation efforts are bearing fruit and highlighted the nuanced requirement of sustained interventions.

Sangma provided data during Assembly debates, pointing to significant job generation figures and the utilization of Rs 140 crore to aid local producer groups. Highlighting the success of initiatives like the CM-Elevate and FOCUS schemes, he noted the substantial beneficiary outreach, showcasing government commitment to employment improvements.

The Chief Minister also addressed linguistic proficiency requirements for certain public sector jobs. He countered concerns about potential disadvantages, assuring that policies are not exclusionary but focused on enhancing communication with local communities. Sangma mentioned ongoing steps to digitize employment exchanges, outlining efforts that aim to bolster future impacts.

