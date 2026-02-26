Left Menu

Meghalaya's Path to Employment: Government Policies in Focus

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma defended the state's employment policies, emphasizing their impacts on youth job creation. He cited figures showing progress and highlighted government schemes like FOCUS that support thousands of residents. Sangma also discussed language proficiency initiatives, asserting these measures ensure effective communication and service delivery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 26-02-2026 19:16 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 19:16 IST
Meghalaya's Path to Employment: Government Policies in Focus
Conrad K Sangma
  • Country:
  • India

In a robust defense of Meghalaya's employment policies, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma dismissed opposition claims of policy failure. Citing various surveys and government schemes, Sangma articulated that youth job creation efforts are bearing fruit and highlighted the nuanced requirement of sustained interventions.

Sangma provided data during Assembly debates, pointing to significant job generation figures and the utilization of Rs 140 crore to aid local producer groups. Highlighting the success of initiatives like the CM-Elevate and FOCUS schemes, he noted the substantial beneficiary outreach, showcasing government commitment to employment improvements.

The Chief Minister also addressed linguistic proficiency requirements for certain public sector jobs. He countered concerns about potential disadvantages, assuring that policies are not exclusionary but focused on enhancing communication with local communities. Sangma mentioned ongoing steps to digitize employment exchanges, outlining efforts that aim to bolster future impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Decade-Old Mystery: Italian Police Arrest Burundian Suspect in Missionary Murders

Decade-Old Mystery: Italian Police Arrest Burundian Suspect in Missionary Mu...

 Global
2
NCERT Faces Backlash Over Controversial Judicial Corruption Chapter

NCERT Faces Backlash Over Controversial Judicial Corruption Chapter

 India
3
Swami Avimukteshwaranand Defends Against Allegations Amidst Epstein File Comparisons

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Defends Against Allegations Amidst Epstein File Com...

 India
4
Goa MLA Viresh Borkar's Stand-Off: Controversy Over Section 39A

Goa MLA Viresh Borkar's Stand-Off: Controversy Over Section 39A

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026