Descendant of 'Vande Mataram' Composer Joins BJP, Critiques State Employment Policies

In a significant political move, Sumitra Chattopadhyay, a descendant of the legendary 'Vande Mataram' composer Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kolkata on Thursday. His induction was graced by Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupendra Yadav, along with West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya.

Upon his entry, Chattopadhyay voiced serious concerns over the current employment policies in West Bengal. He pointed out the administrative decision to erase data of numerous youths registered with the Employment Exchange, which was then replaced by an 'Employment Bank', listing around four million youths. Chattopadhyay criticized the discontinuation of the Yuvashree scheme and remarked on the inadequacy of ₹50 per day financial aid provided under the Yuva Sathi scheme for unemployed youth.

Union Minister Yadav paid homage to Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay's enduring legacy, acknowledging that 'Vande Mataram' had galvanized nationalism and patriotism throughout India. Highlighting the nationalistic vision of the composer, Yadav expressed hope for positive political and social reforms in Bengal, bolstered by the inclusion of esteemed and patriotic personalities into the BJP.

