Tejashwi Yadav's Women's Day Promise: Empowerment Schemes and Critique of Bihar Government

On International Women's Day, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav made a significant promise to voters. He pledged that if his party comes to power in the Bihar Assembly elections, they will implement various schemes aimed at empowering women and girls. 'On Women's Day, I extend my congratulations to all women,' Yadav announced to reporters. 'Our government will bring them forward through many effective initiatives.'

The political skirmish intensified as Yadav launched a robust critique against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Yadav accused Kumar's government of neglecting women's issues, labeling the CM as a "self-proclaimed creator of the universe" and "self-obsessed." This criticism was encapsulated in a video shared by Yadav, which highlighted glaring problems such as malnutrition among pregnant women and high maternal mortality rates in the state.

Serving a double-barrelled attack, Yadav not only focused on the CM but also targeted the JDU and retired officers, suggesting their inability to instigate change. Through a post on social media platform X, Yadav challenged the current administration by pointing out alarming statistics on women's health shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. His message was clear: the figures themselves expose which party truly respects women in Bihar's legislative framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)