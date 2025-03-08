Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav's Women's Day Promise: Empowerment Schemes and Critique of Bihar Government

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav marks International Women's Day by pledging empowerment schemes for women if elected. He criticized Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's government over women's issues, questioning their commitment to resolving challenges like malnutrition and maternal mortality. Yadav's attack extends to JDU and retired officers for their inefficacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 19:13 IST
Tejashwi Yadav's Women's Day Promise: Empowerment Schemes and Critique of Bihar Government
Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On International Women's Day, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav made a significant promise to voters. He pledged that if his party comes to power in the Bihar Assembly elections, they will implement various schemes aimed at empowering women and girls. 'On Women's Day, I extend my congratulations to all women,' Yadav announced to reporters. 'Our government will bring them forward through many effective initiatives.'

The political skirmish intensified as Yadav launched a robust critique against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Yadav accused Kumar's government of neglecting women's issues, labeling the CM as a "self-proclaimed creator of the universe" and "self-obsessed." This criticism was encapsulated in a video shared by Yadav, which highlighted glaring problems such as malnutrition among pregnant women and high maternal mortality rates in the state.

Serving a double-barrelled attack, Yadav not only focused on the CM but also targeted the JDU and retired officers, suggesting their inability to instigate change. Through a post on social media platform X, Yadav challenged the current administration by pointing out alarming statistics on women's health shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. His message was clear: the figures themselves expose which party truly respects women in Bihar's legislative framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025