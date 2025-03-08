Empowering Women in India's Logistics: A Path to Inclusive Growth

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), led by Secretary Amardeep Singh Bhatia, in collaboration with Germany's GIZ, has unveiled a pivotal study on women's participation in India's logistics sector.

The study scrutinizes current involvement levels, identifies hindrances impeding gender inclusivity, and proposes policy amendments to bolster female representation in a logistics industry set to reach USD 380 billion by 2025.

Bhatia highlighted the alignment of this initiative with the National Logistics Policy and broader government ambitions for women-led development, emphasizing the necessity of mindset shifts and improved educational access to facilitate this transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)