Empowering Women in India's Logistics: A Path to Inclusive Growth
A new study released by DPIIT and GIZ underlines the need for enhanced women's participation in India's logistics sector. It provides insights and policy recommendations to overcome challenges and improve gender diversity, crucial for the sector anticipated to hit USD 380 billion by 2025.
- Country:
- India
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), led by Secretary Amardeep Singh Bhatia, in collaboration with Germany's GIZ, has unveiled a pivotal study on women's participation in India's logistics sector.
The study scrutinizes current involvement levels, identifies hindrances impeding gender inclusivity, and proposes policy amendments to bolster female representation in a logistics industry set to reach USD 380 billion by 2025.
Bhatia highlighted the alignment of this initiative with the National Logistics Policy and broader government ambitions for women-led development, emphasizing the necessity of mindset shifts and improved educational access to facilitate this transformation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Options Conclave 6.0: Traders Mahakumbh Set to Energize Stock Trading Community
Tamil Nadu's Clash Over Education Policy Sparks Anger and Confusion
Health Headlines: Global Pharmaceutical Moves and Policy Changes
Boosting India's Medical Tourism: Apollo Hospital's Call for a Liberal Visa Policy
Policy Shift: Women's Specific Cancer Claims Fast-Tracked for Federal Firefighters