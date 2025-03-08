Left Menu

Empowering Women in India's Logistics: A Path to Inclusive Growth

A new study released by DPIIT and GIZ underlines the need for enhanced women's participation in India's logistics sector. It provides insights and policy recommendations to overcome challenges and improve gender diversity, crucial for the sector anticipated to hit USD 380 billion by 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 20:02 IST
DPIIT releases study on Enabling Women's Participation in India. (Photo/PIB Delhi). Image Credit: ANI
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), led by Secretary Amardeep Singh Bhatia, in collaboration with Germany's GIZ, has unveiled a pivotal study on women's participation in India's logistics sector.

The study scrutinizes current involvement levels, identifies hindrances impeding gender inclusivity, and proposes policy amendments to bolster female representation in a logistics industry set to reach USD 380 billion by 2025.

Bhatia highlighted the alignment of this initiative with the National Logistics Policy and broader government ambitions for women-led development, emphasizing the necessity of mindset shifts and improved educational access to facilitate this transformation.

