Trump to sign an executive order and participate in a policy meeting on Friday

(1600 ⁠GMT) on Friday and later participate in a policy meeting at ​2 p.m., according to a schedule ‍released by the White House on Thursday that did not provide ⁠further ‌details. Trump ⁠told reporters earlier on Thursday he ‍planned to announce his pick to ​replace Federal Reserve Chair ⁠Jerome Powell on Friday. It was not ⁠clear from the White House itinerary whether the two ⁠events listed would be about Trump's ⁠Fed ‌chair nominee.

Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2026 10:13 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 10:13 IST
Trump to sign an executive order and participate in a policy meeting on Friday

U.S. President Donald Trump will ‌sign an executive order at 11 a.m. (1600 ⁠GMT) on Friday and later participate in a policy meeting at ​2 p.m., according to a schedule ‍released by the White House on Thursday that did not provide ⁠further ‌details.

Trump ⁠told reporters earlier on Thursday he ‍planned to announce his pick to ​replace Federal Reserve Chair ⁠Jerome Powell on Friday. It was not ⁠clear from the White House itinerary whether the two ⁠events listed would be about Trump's ⁠Fed ‌chair nominee.

