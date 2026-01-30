Trump to sign an executive order and participate in a policy meeting on Friday

U.S. President Donald Trump will ‌sign an executive order at 11 a.m. (1600 ⁠GMT) on Friday and later participate in a policy meeting at ​2 p.m., according to a schedule ‍released by the White House on Thursday that did not provide ⁠further ‌details.

Trump ⁠told reporters earlier on Thursday he ‍planned to announce his pick to ​replace Federal Reserve Chair ⁠Jerome Powell on Friday. It was not ⁠clear from the White House itinerary whether the two ⁠events listed would be about Trump's ⁠Fed ‌chair nominee.

