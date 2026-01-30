Trump to sign an executive order and participate in a policy meeting on Friday
(1600 GMT) on Friday and later participate in a policy meeting at 2 p.m., according to a schedule released by the White House on Thursday that did not provide further details. Trump told reporters earlier on Thursday he planned to announce his pick to replace Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday. It was not clear from the White House itinerary whether the two events listed would be about Trump's Fed chair nominee.
Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2026 10:13 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 10:13 IST
