Empowering Women: President Murmu Highlights Gender Equality Initiatives at National Conference

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated a conference celebrating women’s achievements and emphasizing gender equality. Speaking in New Delhi, she underscored the importance of creating an environment where women can thrive independently. Murmu called for increased female workforce participation, noting women's contributions to India's growth in various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 20:13 IST
President of India Droupadi Murmu (Photo Credit: President's Secretariat). Image Credit: ANI
In New Delhi, President Droupadi Murmu launched the 'Nari Shakti Se Viksit Bharat' National Conference, focusing on honoring women's achievements and advocating for gender equality. Organized by the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development, the event aligns with International Women's Day celebrations.

During her address, President Murmu reflected on the significant progress women have made over the past 50 years since International Women's Day was first celebrated. She shared her personal journey from a humble background to the presidency as an example of equal opportunities for women in India.

President Murmu emphasized the necessity of a supportive environment that allows women to make independent decisions free from societal pressures or fear. She highlighted the influence of notable female figures like Sarojini Naidu and Rajkumari Amrit Kaur and called for increased female participation in India's workforce as the nation aims to become a major global economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

