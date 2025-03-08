Left Menu

Budgam Police Clamp Down on Drug Trafficking with Property Seizure

Budgam police attached a drug peddler's property in Mazhama village under the NDPS Act. The action targets Mohammad Rafeeq Sheikh's house, valued at Rs 18 lakh, following the seizure of 50 Codeine Phosphate bottles. Authorities urge public cooperation in reporting drug activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 20:24 IST
Budgam Police Clamp Down on Drug Trafficking with Property Seizure
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move against drug trafficking, the Budgam Police have seized the immovable property belonging to a known drug peddler from Mazhama village in the Magam Tehsil, officials announced on Saturday.

The residential property, a single-story house worth Rs 18 lakh, belongs to Mohammad Rafeeq Sheikh and was impounded under Section 68-F of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. This action follows the registration of a case under Sections 8/21 of the NDPS Act at the Magam Police Station, which concerned the confiscation of a commercial quantity of contraband—specifically, 50 bottles of Codeine Phosphate—from Sheikh's possession.

The police have also called on the community to aid their anti-narcotics efforts by reporting any suspicious activities related to drug trafficking to the authorities. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025