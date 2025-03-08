Budgam Police Clamp Down on Drug Trafficking with Property Seizure
Budgam police attached a drug peddler's property in Mazhama village under the NDPS Act. The action targets Mohammad Rafeeq Sheikh's house, valued at Rs 18 lakh, following the seizure of 50 Codeine Phosphate bottles. Authorities urge public cooperation in reporting drug activities.
In a decisive move against drug trafficking, the Budgam Police have seized the immovable property belonging to a known drug peddler from Mazhama village in the Magam Tehsil, officials announced on Saturday.
The residential property, a single-story house worth Rs 18 lakh, belongs to Mohammad Rafeeq Sheikh and was impounded under Section 68-F of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. This action follows the registration of a case under Sections 8/21 of the NDPS Act at the Magam Police Station, which concerned the confiscation of a commercial quantity of contraband—specifically, 50 bottles of Codeine Phosphate—from Sheikh's possession.
The police have also called on the community to aid their anti-narcotics efforts by reporting any suspicious activities related to drug trafficking to the authorities. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)