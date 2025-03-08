Budgam Police Clamp Down on Drug Trafficking with Property Seizure

In a decisive move against drug trafficking, the Budgam Police have seized the immovable property belonging to a known drug peddler from Mazhama village in the Magam Tehsil, officials announced on Saturday.

The residential property, a single-story house worth Rs 18 lakh, belongs to Mohammad Rafeeq Sheikh and was impounded under Section 68-F of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. This action follows the registration of a case under Sections 8/21 of the NDPS Act at the Magam Police Station, which concerned the confiscation of a commercial quantity of contraband—specifically, 50 bottles of Codeine Phosphate—from Sheikh's possession.

The police have also called on the community to aid their anti-narcotics efforts by reporting any suspicious activities related to drug trafficking to the authorities. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)