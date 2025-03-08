Foundation Stones Laid for Major Electronics Manufacturing Units in Telangana

Union Minister for Railways, Electronics, IT, and Information Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw laid the foundation for four manufacturing units at the Electronics Manufacturing Cluster in Divitipally, Mahabubnagar District, Telangana. The official release from the IT Ministry stated this initiative is part of a broader plan to enhance India's electronic and EV manufacturing capabilities.

The foundation stones were laid for Amara Raja's Giga Factory-1, Lohum's critical minerals refining and battery recycling unit, Scell Energy's cell casing manufacturing, and Altmin's inaugural LFP-CAM Giga Factory. Minister Vaishnaw emphasized the government's commitment to fostering an innovative environment conducive to EV adoption, driven by indigenous manufacturing.

Amara Raja Advanced Cell Technologies is poised to be the anchor unit with its 262-acre Giga factory, projecting an investment of Rs 9,500 crores over five years. This initiative is expected to create 4,500 direct jobs and a significant number of indirect employment opportunities, contributing to the socio-economic growth of the region. In total, the cluster will provide land for four companies, promising over 19,000 jobs and an investment of Rs 10,574 crore.

