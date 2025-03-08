Goa Government to Boost SHG Turnover Under National Livelihood Mission
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced plans to increase the National Livelihood Mission programme's turnover from Rs 342 crore to Rs 600 crore. This will include more women Self Help Groups (SHGs). The initiative currently covers 42,000 women across Goa, facilitating loans without bank guarantees.
Goa's Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant, has outlined an ambitious plan to significantly boost the turnover generated under the National Livelihood Mission. Speaking at a function in Sankhalim, Sawant revealed the state intends to elevate the programme's financial output from its current Rs 342 crore to an impressive Rs 600 crore.
This strategic move involves the expansion of women Self Help Groups (SHGs) within the initiative. Currently, the state's Rural Development Agency (RDA) has successfully registered 3,200 SHGs, benefiting 42,000 women across Goa since its implementation.
Promising more support, the Chief Minister stated that these groups now aim to double, targeting at least 6,000 SHGs. They can access bank loans up to Rs 20 lakh without guarantees, as Prime Minister Modi has eased the process, ensuring banks don't require additional signatures for surety.
