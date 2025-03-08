Odisha Congress Highlights Crisis on International Women's Day

The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) staged a protest on International Women's Day, critiquing the state government's handling of women's safety issues. Party leaders, spearheaded by OPCC chief Bhakta Charan Das, gathered at Master Cantee Square to express concerns about the dire conditions faced by women in Odisha.

Allegations were made against the state government for inadequately addressing the rise in crimes against women since the BJP's rise to power. The protestors highlighted over 1,600 registered cases of crimes against women, citing a notable number of gang-rape incidents that remain unresolved.

Das urged a mass turnout for a protest on March 10 and demanded legislative reforms for enhanced women's safety. Meanwhile, senior leader Taraprasad Bahinipati called for a specialized bill in the state legislature to ensure women's security, reflecting deep dissatisfaction with the current administration's efforts.

