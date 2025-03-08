Left Menu

Haryana's Women-Exclusive Blood Donation Camp Inspires Nationwide Change on International Women's Day

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini hailed the women-exclusive blood donation camp in Panchkula as an inspiring initiative on International Women's Day. The camp highlighted blood donation as a noble act, celebrating women's contributions and achievements while honoring exceptional women and promoting schemes for better sex ratio and health.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini at the Nari Shakti blood donation camp (Photo/Haryana govt). Image Credit: ANI
In a historic event marking International Women's Day, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasized the importance of recognizing women's struggles and achievements. Speaking at the 'Nari Shakti' Blood Donation Camp in Panchkula, CM Saini applauded the participation of 138 women, underscoring the initiative as a milestone in the fight for gender equality.

Chief Minister Saini, witnessing his first all-women blood donation camp, highlighted the act as a noble service to humanity. With this initiative, he acclaimed the strong message of community service and women empowerment reaching across India, encouraging other women to engage actively in societal contributions.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also honored blood donors with certificates of appreciation, highlighting that such initiatives are the best way to celebrate International Women's Day. Several women from diverse sectors, including ITBP personnel and healthcare professionals, participated, demonstrating their dedication to both family and public service.

The emphasis of the event was on both the irreplaceable value of blood donation and the societal responsibility it embodies. CM Saini also recognized three exemplary daughters from Barwala village, rewarding them for their achievements in a village known for its progressive sex ratio. This is part of a broader government effort to promote gender equality and health programs in Haryana.

Haryana Health Minister Kumari Arti Singh Rao applauded the unique focus on female donors, which she noted is a first in India. By highlighting the women's blood donation camp, the state aims to send a powerful message celebrating women's contributions. In attendance were notable figures including Kalka MLA Shakti Rani Sharma and various government officials.

