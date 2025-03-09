Left Menu

IPOs on Pause: Market Correction Slows New Listings Momentum

The IPO market experienced a slowdown due to a secondary market correction, with no major IPOs in recent weeks. Factors include decreased investor interest and postponed IPO plans. However, the longer-term outlook remains positive, with many companies awaiting SEBI approval to raise significant capital as market conditions stabilize.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 13:13 IST
IPOs on Pause: Market Correction Slows New Listings Momentum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Following a dynamic 2024 in the IPO market, there has been a noticeable slowdown in new listings, attributed primarily to a correction in the secondary market.

The enthusiasm seen towards the end of 2024, where 16 listings occurred in December, has waned, with only a handful of companies going public in January and February. Quality Power Electrical Equipment Ltd's IPO marked a rare event amid this lethargy.

According to Bhavesh Shah from Equirus, the downturn is linked to declining share prices due to market corrections, diverting investor focus to existing portfolios. Despite the current hesitancy, industry experts maintain a positive outlook, anticipating a recovery once market conditions normalize.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

 Global
2
Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

 Global
3
France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

 Senegal
4
Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Carbon Crediting with MRV: A Path to Transparent Climate Finance

From compliance to impact: The evolution of CSR in India’s tech industry

Harnessing smart technologies for efficient, sustainable and resilient food production systems

Virtuous AI? A new framework for ethical and intelligent machines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025