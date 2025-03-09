IPOs on Pause: Market Correction Slows New Listings Momentum

Following a dynamic 2024 in the IPO market, there has been a noticeable slowdown in new listings, attributed primarily to a correction in the secondary market.

The enthusiasm seen towards the end of 2024, where 16 listings occurred in December, has waned, with only a handful of companies going public in January and February. Quality Power Electrical Equipment Ltd's IPO marked a rare event amid this lethargy.

According to Bhavesh Shah from Equirus, the downturn is linked to declining share prices due to market corrections, diverting investor focus to existing portfolios. Despite the current hesitancy, industry experts maintain a positive outlook, anticipating a recovery once market conditions normalize.

(With inputs from agencies.)