Playbook Partners to Bolster Indian Tech Growth with USD 20 Million Investments

Growth capital firm Playbook Partners plans to invest USD 20 million each in 12-15 companies over the next two years, primarily focusing on high-potential ventures in SaaS, E-commerce, Healthtech, ClimateTech, and more. The firm seeks businesses with over Rs 100 crore turnover to accelerate their growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 13:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Playbook Partners, a growth capital firm, is set to invest USD 20 million each in approximately 12-15 companies over the next two years, according to a senior official. With a focus on high-potential ventures, the firm is targeting sectors such as SaaS, E-commerce, Healthtech, and ClimateTech.

The firm, which has already invested in companies like Myntra, PolicyBazaar, and InMobi, also supports global giants like SpaceX and Stripe. Founder Vikas Choudhury emphasized that Playbook Partners is looking to assist companies that have surpassed Rs 100 crore turnover, using their capital to expedite further growth.

Choudhury outlined the firm's approach to favor growth capital over traditional venture capital, emphasizing market leaders' cash-based outcomes within 3-5 years. Choudhury, a former Jio president, spoke about India's digital explosion and the vast opportunities for new-age businesses in the market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

