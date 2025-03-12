Karnataka's Legislative Showdown: Tax Revenue Tensions Ignite Controversy

BJP and JD(S) MLAs have intensified their protest at Karnataka's legislative assembly, Vidhana Soudha, accusing the ruling Congress party of mismanaging taxpayer funds. Demonstrators assert that money meant for public welfare is being misused to benefit Congress workers.

BJP MLC CT Ravi highlighted concerns regarding the allocation of funds, questioning the availability of resources for promoting regional culture and supporting farmers. Leader of the Opposition, R Ashoka, alleged the misappropriation of taxpayer money under the guise of 'guarantee implementation committees' formed by the Congress.

Defending the government's stance, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar justified rewarding Congress workers through state initiatives as a fair practice. He emphasized the role of these committees in executing Rs 52,000-crore guarantee schemes, despite opposition criticism.

Shivakumar brushed off claims of impropriety as unpalatable opposition reactions to the government's successes. He stressed the societal impact of the guarantee schemes, defending them against criticism of being fiscally burdensome. He also pointed out similar initiatives being adopted by other states led by BJP.

As discussions continue, the tension between government priorities and opposition scrutiny remains a focal point in Karnataka's political landscape. Shivakumar invited debate on the issues within the assembly, maintaining that the allocation of resources aligns with the government's agenda to serve public interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)