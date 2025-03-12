Left Menu

India's Startup Ecosystem to Benefit from $600 Billion Alternative Investments Boost

India's startup ecosystem is set to benefit from over USD 600 billion in alternative investments over the next three years. This capital influx is expected to enhance innovation, entrepreneurship, and establish a supportive environment for startups. The CFM at IMT Ghaziabad aims to advance financial education and industry collaboration.

  • India

India is on the brink of a startup boom, with experts forecasting an influx of over USD 600 billion in alternative investments within the next three years. This financial injection is poised to bolster innovation, support entrepreneurship, and create a conducive environment for burgeoning businesses, according to experts at the launch of the Centre for Financial Markets (CFM) by IMT in Mumbai.

Atish Chattopadhyay, Director of IMT Ghaziabad, stated that these private equity and venture capital (PE/VC) investments will constitute a significant portion of the USD 4.7 trillion required to transform India into a USD 5 trillion economy by FY2027. The potential of Indian startups has captured investor interest, setting the stage for a transformative journey that could redefine the country's business and technology landscape.

CFM at IMT Ghaziabad is strategically positioned to enhance its curriculum with fintech, AI-driven investments, and sustainable finance courses. Navneet Munot, Managing Director & CEO of HDFC Asset Management Company, highlighted that these changes, along with industry-focused certifications and experiential learning, will equip students with the skills necessary for future leadership in financial markets.

