Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Battle for Representation: Birth Rates and Parliamentary Seats

DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin raises concerns about Tamil Nadu's declining birth rate and its effect on parliamentary representation, calling for newlyweds to prioritize having children. The Minister emphasizes the cultural importance of Tamil names and discusses broader implications of delimitation with political peers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 16:07 IST
Tamil Nadu's Battle for Representation: Birth Rates and Parliamentary Seats
DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin (Photo/@Udhaystalin). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin expressed concerns over the state's declining birth rate during a marriage function on Wednesday, urging newlyweds to prioritize having children. He warned that the state's current low birth rate could impact its parliamentary seat allocation, potentially leading to the loss of eight constituencies under proposed delimitation plans.

Delimitation, a contentious issue in southern states, is expected to favor northern regions, which may gain over 100 seats. This has prompted politicians like Stalin to voice apprehensions about potential imbalances in representation. Stalin's comments also highlighted the cultural significance of maintaining Tamil identity, encouraging parents to give their children Tamil names.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Forest Minister K Ponmudi and RS MP MM Abdulla met with Karnataka's Deputy CM DK Shivakumar in Bengaluru to discuss strategies in response to constituency redistribution plans by the central government. The meeting is part of broader efforts led by Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, who has called for inter-state cooperation to address the delimitation issue, seeking greater representation for the south.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025