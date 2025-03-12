Tamil Nadu's Battle for Representation: Birth Rates and Parliamentary Seats

DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin expressed concerns over the state's declining birth rate during a marriage function on Wednesday, urging newlyweds to prioritize having children. He warned that the state's current low birth rate could impact its parliamentary seat allocation, potentially leading to the loss of eight constituencies under proposed delimitation plans.

Delimitation, a contentious issue in southern states, is expected to favor northern regions, which may gain over 100 seats. This has prompted politicians like Stalin to voice apprehensions about potential imbalances in representation. Stalin's comments also highlighted the cultural significance of maintaining Tamil identity, encouraging parents to give their children Tamil names.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Forest Minister K Ponmudi and RS MP MM Abdulla met with Karnataka's Deputy CM DK Shivakumar in Bengaluru to discuss strategies in response to constituency redistribution plans by the central government. The meeting is part of broader efforts led by Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, who has called for inter-state cooperation to address the delimitation issue, seeking greater representation for the south.

(With inputs from agencies.)