Chhattisgarh Reschedules Friday Prayers Amid Holi Festivities

The Chhattisgarh Waqf Board has announced a rescheduling of Friday prayers in mosques across the state. This move comes as Holi festivities coincide with the weekly congregational prayers. An official directive confirms the new prayer time will be from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM on March 14.

Dr. Salim Raj, Chairman of the Chhattisgarh Waqf Board, emphasized the significance of the adjustment, making Chhattisgarh the first state to undertake such an initiative. The traditional prayer timing of 12:30 PM has been moved forward to balance the celebration of Holi.

In a similar vein, Haridwar and Gorakhpur authorities have also postponed Friday prayers to the afternoon. These changes are part of broader efforts to prevent conflicts and uphold communal harmony during Holi. Police arrangements have been enhanced to ensure peace, while community leaders stress the importance of unity.

